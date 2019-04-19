Tampines Mall evacuated after fire involving deep fryer at food fair

A fire broke out in the main atrium of Tampines Mall yesterday, with one man taken to Changi General Hospital for smoke inhalation.

No other injuries were reported, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

The source of the fire was a deep fryer used at a Japanese food fair held in the mall, the SCDF added.

A video uploaded on Twitter showed flames at a section of the food stalls, with thick smoke billowing up three to four levels.

The SCDF said the fire was put out by members of the public, using five fire extinguishers and hose reels before firefighters arrived at about 4.35pm.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

The mall was evacuated by security personnel as a precautionary measure and re-opened at 7pm.

"The safety and security of our shoppers and tenants is of paramount importance.

"We are giving our full cooperation to the authorities on their investigations into the cause of the fire," said the mall's general manager Mustafa Abdul Rahim.

The Spring Kyushu Fair is a Japanese food fair being held in the mall from April 10 to 28.

It has resumed business, but the area affected by the fire was cordoned off last night.

Said a shop assistant: "I was in the toilet when the fire broke out. We all rushed out of the shopping centre, without grabbing our belongings."

The smoke was mostly gone by the time the mall reopened, she added.



PHOTO: MICHELLE LI/FACEBOOK



Fire in Tampines Mall

