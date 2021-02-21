Tampines launches garden designed to stimulate 5 senses

An outdoor linear garden was launched at Our Tampines Hub yesterday, as part of efforts to transform the Tampines estate into Singapore's first "eco-town".

The garden is designed to stimulate the five senses, with a water feature, speakers which play recordings of birds chirping, and close to 40 types of flowers and herbs.

Officiating at the launch yesterday, Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli said Our Therapeutic Garden is part of Tampines' journey in becoming a sustainable "eco-town" by 2025.

He added that there are plans to use the garden for therapy, such as by getting elderly residents with dementia to visit it to stimulate their senses.

Mr Masagos said: "We want to work with residents to live sustainably... and we want to show that the greenery around Tampines is not just for beautification, but it is something that we can appreciate through (proper) programming."