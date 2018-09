A fire broke out at a Housing Board flat in Tampines yesterday morning, with an estimated 45 residents evacuating before the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) arrived.

The SCDF said it responded to reports of a fire, which involved the contents of a bedroom, at Block 307, Tampines Street 32, at about 9.10am.

The fire was extinguished using a water jet, and there were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.