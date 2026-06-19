Tampines exhibition aimed at demystifying AI for residents

The Tampines AI Exhibition 2026 is being held at Our Tampines Hub until June 21.

SINGAPORE - Temasek Polytechnic students have developed a prototype for a voice AI assistant that helps seniors keep up in an increasingly digital world by providing step-by-step guidance on using different mobile apps on their smartphones.

“We interviewed the elderly and they told us that they don’t know how to use smartphones and PCs, and yet the AI era is already here. This makes them feel frustrated and abandoned,” said Cui Yuan, 23, a third-year Temasek Polytechnic engineering student, who is part of a team of four behind the voice assistant.

As many seniors struggle with typing on mobile screens, users just need to state their goal – like ordering food delivery or booking a cab ride – and Luna, the AI assistant, will guide them screen by screen through the app, with users taking over when payment is required.

The prototype allows for code-switching between English, Mandarin, Malay, Tamil and Singlish as it is powered by SEA-LION, or Southeast Asian Languages in One Network, an open-source large language model developed in Singapore and trained on South-east Asian languages.

The AI assistant was among 10 projects selected to be showcased at the Tampines AI Exhibition 2026 on June 19, after being recognised at the Jom AI @ Tampines Hackathon organised by the People’s Association, Our Tampines Hub and NCS Group.

Running for about a month from April 25 to May 30, the hackathon sourced problem statements from Tampines residents – including seniors, students, community leaders and persons with disabilities. Some issues tackled were helping residents find services more easily, and improving communication to bridge language and dialect barriers.

More than 40 teams from secondary schools, the Institute of Technical Education, polytechnics and universities participated. Other than Luna, the solutions developed include AI-detection systems that can identify improperly parked or abandoned bicycles, and a wearable device that can detect when an elderly person falls .

Beyond the hackathon showcase, the exhibition also featured solutions like humanoid robots, AI translation glasses and robotic exoskeletons from technology companies, educational institutions and community organisations.

Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli, the guest of honour at the event, said he hopes that the exhibition will help demystify AI for Tampines residents by showing them what the technology can do.

Masagos, who is an MP for Tampines GRC, said that residents can start small when it comes to adopting AI – by trying out chatbots instead of regular search engines, for example. This will help Singapore’s AI push as the country looks to get more workers and companies to incorporate AI. “The familiarity and confidence in using AI is a first step, before we can talk about what else ( a Singaporean ) can do as a worker,” said Masagos.

Beyond the exhibition, all community clubs in Tampines GRC and Tampines Changkat SMC will offer a curated series of AI courses catering to residents of all ages and abilities. The exhibition is on till June 21 at Our Tampines Hub.