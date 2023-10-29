Tamil Murasu newspaper launches free mobile app

SINGAPORE - Tamil Murasu readers can now look forward to news at their fingertips thanks to a free mobile app launched by Singapore’s only Tamil-language newspaper on Sunday.

Now available for users to download, the application was launched by Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam at an event attended by about 400 people in Campbell Lane, outside the Indian Heritage Centre in Little India.

Speaking at the event, Mr Shanmugam described Tamil Murasu as the lifeblood and the pride of Singapore’s Tamil community.

He also highlighted the publication’s pivotal role during Covid-19 as a credible news source, conveying reliable and accurate information to all segments of Indian society, including migrant workers.

“Without confusing the readers or carrying fake news, Tamil Murasu worked in conjunction with the Government to deliver necessary information to the Indian community.

“Initiatives like its one-minute news videos make news accessible for all by breaking down complex policy announcements,” Mr Shanmugam said.

He added that amid Singapore’s multi-ethnic landscape, Tamil Murasu has fostered a unique Tamil identity rooted in culture and heritage.

Tamil Murasu’s new app offers readers greater convenience and access to information, and will deliver all things Tamil-related to the community.

SPH Media chief executive Teo Lay Lim noted that Tamil Murasu’s efforts go beyond news, and connect communities in Singapore.

The app “marks a new chapter for Tamil Murasu and we will continue to strive to bring the best experiences to our audiences”, she said.

Mr Rajendran Jawharilal, Tamil Murasu’s editor, said the app will allow readers to stay connected with the latest happenings in the community, and he encouraged young people to download it.

Tamil Murasu news editor Irshath Mohamed said it was poignant that the publication’s latest milestone was marked in the vicinity of Little India where it was first published 88 years ago in 1935.

The newspaper, headed by the late Mr G. Sarangapany in its inception, was essential to nation-building, he added.

Sunday’s launch event featured acts by local composer and rapper Yung Raja and local traditional band Damaru Singapore.