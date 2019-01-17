Tamil Murasu launches new site

Tamil-language newspaper Tamil Murasu has revamped its website to offer readers a broad platter of content, from hyper-local news and horoscopes to entertainment stories and human interest features.

The www.tamilmurasu.com.sg site was launched yesterday, timed with the annual Pongal festival, traditionally celebrated by farmers in India to give thanks for a year of bountiful harvest.

To discern what readers wanted in the new site and keep ahead of digital trends, the Tamil Murasu team sought feedback from the public, and also visited India's two largest Tamil news publications, Dinamalar and The Hindu (Tamil).

The result is a new site with several features, including:

• Singapore news on social issues, Tamil community events and festivals

• Lifestyle stories about health, food and fashion

• An entertainment section featuring Kollywood news, and coverage of Thaipusam and Deepavali festivals

• A sports segment with a focus on football and cricket

• Special weekly features that focus on human interest and social issues stories, and multimedia content.

Mr Jawharilal Rajendran, editor of Tamil Murasu, said: "Tamil Murasu prides itself on being the voice of the Tamil community and we are continuously looking for ways to refresh our website to deliver content that is engaging and culturally relevant to our readers.

"We hope the new website will not only appeal to Tamils in Singapore and Malaysia but also to the larger Tamil diaspora all over the world. We welcome each and every one of them."

Tamil Murasu was founded in July 1935 by the late G. Sarangapany, a leader of the Tamil community.

In 1996, Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) acquired Tamil Murasu, with Times Publishing owning a minority stake, and in March 2004, the daily became wholly owned by SPH.