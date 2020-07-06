Tamil Murasu celebrates 85th birthday with treats for readers

Singapore's only Tamil language daily newspaper, Tamil Murasu, celebrates 85 years of serving the Tamil-speaking population.

With a fast growing online readership and new online products, the publication marks this milestone with its readers in mind, running two separate giveaways as a token of appreciation for their continued support over the years.

First, readers can participate in a contest that closes on July 31 by answering a simple question at tamilmurasu.com.sg/tm85 to stand a chance to win prizes such as news tablets and free subscriptions to Tamil Murasu's e-paper. All participants will receive free one-week access to the e-paper.

Second, readers who subscribe to Tamil Murasu by July 31 will be eligible to take part in a lucky draw featuring prizes worth more than $3,500, including a Samsung Galaxy S10, a Galaxy Watch Active2 and a Philips Coffee Maker.

This promotion applies to the following subscription packages: Tamil Murasu and The Straits Times News Tablet Bundle Package, All-Digital + Print Package, Print Package, and All-Digital Package. Both new and existing subscribers qualify for this lucky draw. More information can be found at the website tmsub.sg/tm85

Tamil Murasu was founded as a weekly tabloid on this day in 1935 by renowned community leader G. Sarangapany, who played an instrumental role in establishing Tamil as one of Singapore's four official languages.

"Murasu" is a musical instrument, which was used as a means of mass communication in the ancient days of Tamil kingdoms. Thus the Tamil Murasu newspaper is seen as an instrument of communication in the Tamil language.

Owned by Singapore Press Holdings since 1995, the community newspaper has established itself as a trusted source of information for its readers.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong congratulated Tamil Murasu for playing an "important role as the voice of the Tamil-speaking community in Singapore, and as a means for the community to stay abreast of current affairs".

In a message he wrote for its 85th anniversary, he commended its efforts in "developing new platforms to reach readers and new ways to engage them".

"I am confident that Tamil Murasu will stay loyal to its readers and faithful to the facts, navigate the fierce winds of change in the media industry and continue to serve the community well," he wrote.

In 2008, Tamil Murasu launched the weekly English tabloid tabla! to serve the wider Indian community.

Key milestones

July 1935 Tamil Murasu is launched as a weekly tabloid at 1 cent a copy; 200 copies are sold. 1935 Becomes a thrice-weekly paper. 1936 Becomes a daily broadsheet. 1952 Student supplement Manavar Murasu is launched. 1963 Labour unrest disrupts operations for the first time since the Japanese Occupation. 1991 Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) takes over distribution of Tamil Murasu. 1993 Hipro Printing - Tamil Murasu's family-owned publisher - is incorporated. 1995 SPH and Times Publishing buy over Hipro Printing. 1999 Youth page Ilayar Murasu is launched. 2000 Tamil Murasu website is launched. 2004 Singapore Press Holdings buys over Times Publishing's share of Hipro, making it a wholly owned SPH subsidiary. 2005 Hipro Printing is renamed Tamil Murasu. 2008 Weekly English tabloid tabla! is launched. 2017 Balar Murasu, a fortnightly supplement for pre-schoolers, is launched. 2017 Tamil Murasu becomes part of SPH's English/Malay/Tamil Media Group. 2019 Tamil Murasu website is revamped.

Last year, its website was revamped to deliver news to readers in real time.

Tamil Murasu has also broken new ground with the recent launch of its news tablet - a bilingual collaboration with The Straits Times - providing a whole new digital experience for its readers that enables them to read the two publications conveniently. These efforts have resulted in a 15-fold growth in overall monthly active users and an eightfold increase in digital subscriptions over the past year.

Users can also share stories via the news tablet with family and friends on different social media platforms.

Mr Jawharilal Rajendran, editor of Tamil Murasu, said: "Tamil Murasu has grown to become a staple of the community. It has transformed itself from print to digital and continues to deliver a wide range of content, from current affairs to local and foreign news as well as the latest in entertainment and sports.

"We wish to thank our readers for their unwavering support through the decades. We hope that they will take part in the contests we have organised as part of the 85th anniversary celebrations."