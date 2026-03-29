Tamil Language Festival marks 20 years with push for greater engagement

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Dancers from Rameshwara Dance Group performing a Mayilattam, or peacock dance, at the launch of Tamil Language Festival 2026 on March 29.

SINGAPORE - Singapore’s drive to ensure Tamil remains a vibrant, spoken language, rather than just a classroom subject, took centre stage on March 29 as the Tamil Language Festival marked its 20th anniversary.

Spearheaded by the Tamil Language Council (TLC), the month-long festival was officially launched by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam at Mediacorp’s Studio 1.

The festival, anchored by the theme of ‘Engagement’, runs until April 26 and features a line-up of 43 programmes that seamlessly blend traditional arts, culture, and literature with modern elements like artificial intelligence.

The evening also marked a new chapter for a key committee dedicated to the language. At the event, it was announced that the Tamil Language Learning and Promotion Committee – which is also celebrating its 20th year – has been officially renamed the Tamil Promotion Council.

The refreshed red-and-gold logo features the word ‘Tamil’ at its centre, backed by the silhouette of a banyan tree, a symbol of deep roots, wisdom, and generational continuity. The new name and logo was unveiled by Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth and Manpower Dinesh Vasu Dash, who chairs the council.

At the event, Mr Dinesh highlighted the pressing need for the council to tackle the declining number of families speaking Tamil at home.

The council will actively study strategies to reverse this trend and better equip parents with the resources to cultivate in their children a genuine love for their mother tongue from a young age, he added.

“The Tamil Promotion Council reflects the community’s aspiration of bringing Tamil to all segments of society,” Mr Dinesh said. “We plan to pay particular attention to our youth, and to do so in an engaging manner through digital platforms, AI and innovative initiatives.”

The council will also engage young people directly to understand their unique perspectives on how the mother tongue should be promoted and kept relevant in a rapidly evolving, modern digital landscape.

This focus on youth and active participation came through during the launch event. In a story relay segment, President Tharman provided a narrative prompt in Tamil, and students then collaboratively and creatively completed the tale live on stage.

TLC chairman Naseer Ghani urged the community to weave Tamil into their daily routines, moving beyond mere appreciation of the language.

“Rather than merely praising Tamil, it is only by practising, using and breathing life into it that it will endure as a prominent living language for many years to come,” he said.

Reflecting on the festival’s two-decade journey, Mr Naseer proudly noted that students who participated in earlier editions have since grown to assume leadership roles in various community organisations, and this was testament to the festival’s enduring impact.

The evening concluded with a vibrant, colourful mix of music, storytelling and dance performances, some of which served as exciting previews of upcoming events staged by the festival’s partner organisations.

Those who wish to see the details of the festival’s programmes can visit www.tamil.org.sg.