Talent a key factor in S'pore's next phase of growth: Chun Sing

Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing yesterday highlighted the increasingly important part talent will play as Singapore embarks on its next phase of growth and transitions to an innovation-driven economy.

Being open to talent is a key criterion for the country's continued success, along with connectivity and providing a pro-business environment, he said at a luncheon organised by the European Chamber of Commerce in Singapore at St Regis Hotel.

In his first public remarks since assuming his new post, Mr Chan noted that foreign labour complements Singaporean workers, and brings along relevant skills to create new industries and job opportunities, which are crucial to Singapore's long-term competitiveness.

He also spoke about his key priorities at the ministry - ensuring Singapore firms have access to overseas markets, and helping businesses remain relevant and competitive.

