Taking the stage for the love of xinyao

Singapore Polytechnic graduate Joyce Seah, 20, performing at a concert showcasing 15 original Xinyao songs, held at the Ministry of Education's Edutorium in North Buona Vista Drive yesterday. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
Singapore Polytechnic student Tai Yi Sheng, 19, performing at a concert showcasing 15 original Xinyao songs, held at the Ministry of Education's Edutorium in North Buona Vista Drive yesterday. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
Evergreen Secondary School student Kok Chee Foong, 17, performing at a concert showcasing 15 original Xinyao songs, held at the Ministry of Education's Edutorium in North Buona Vista Drive yesterday. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
Xinyao is a home-grown Chinese folk song movement, and the songs featured were launched in February as an album called Xin Kong Xia 2019. The tunes were composed by students who won the National Schools Xinyao Singing and Songwriting Competitions in 2017 and last year.

The competitions are organised by the Committee to Promote Chinese Language Learning (CPCLL), Jurong Pioneer Junior College, Lianhe Zaobao and xinyao concert organiser TCR Music Station. CPCLL chairman and Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Education Low Yen Ling said these initiatives aim to ignite students' passion in learning the Chinese language.

"As we engage students in such an interesting and lively manner, we hope to enhance their reading and writing abilities through their engagement with local Mandarin songs and pop culture," she said.

