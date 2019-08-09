Taking research onto the global stage: Professor Joseph Liow Chin Yong

Professor Joseph Liow Chin Yong

Dean, College of Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences, Nanyang Technological University

Public Administration Medal (Silver)

In 2016, Professor Joseph Liow became the first Singaporean to testify before a United States congressional committee on terrorism in South-east Asia.

It was a personal milestone, marking a culmination of years of research and teaching on international security issues and international affairs.

The 47-year-old, who was previously a dean at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS), feels the best part of his work is going beyond theory to address pressing issues of the day.

"I had the opportunity to contribute new perspectives to the Government's work through research projects," he says.

"I've had the immense privilege to learn from people for whom service above self is not simply a tagline but a way of life - people like SR Nathan (the late President, and founding director of RSIS), Eddie Teo (former chairman of RSIS) and Koh Boon Hwee (Nanyang Technological University chairman)."

On Singapore's 54th birthday, he hopes Singaporeans will stand united "in building a better future for their children, with the same commitment our parents showed in building the present for us".