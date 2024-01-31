Take a ‘train’ and go through an ‘ERP gantry’ while shopping at AMK Hub’s FairPrice hypermarket

SINGAPORE – Did you spot a “train” or an “ERP gantry” while walking the aisles at AMK Hub’s FairPrice Xtra? These are part of the Chinese New Year decorations to make shopping fun.

“The ERP here does not refer to Electronic Road Pricing, it refers to Enjoyable, Refreshing and Pleasant shopping,” said Mr Tey Lian Lee, branch manager of AMK Hub’s FairPrice Xtra.

The hypermarket also has decorations which look like street signs, traffic lights, 24 neon signs made from recycled advertisement boards and a 15m-long dragon made from 1,200 recycled drink cans.

These decorations were put up in the first week of January and will be displayed in the store until the end of the Chinese New Year (CNY) period.

“The store would conventionally hang lanterns, dragons and lions, and red banners but this year, we wanted to make it uniquely Singaporean,” he added.