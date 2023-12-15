Taiwanese man looks to reconnect with ex-SIA stewardess Singaporean mother

SINGAPORE - Mr Hsu Hu-chin does not remember much about his biological mother, after having been separated from her when he was just a child.

Growing up in Taiwan in the 1980s, the digital marketer did not think much about her. His father and paternal grandparents did not speak of her as well.

“I was always playing with my friends or doing activities by myself,” said Mr Hsu, adding that he did not have a good relationship with his father, stepmother and step-siblings.

But he found out more about her from his paternal aunt in Japan in 2015, which sparked in him a curiosity about his birth mother. It led to a years-long search that eventually led him to contact The Straits Times with the help of his wife, Ms Hung Sih-yun.

“If my mother still worries about me, I just want to tell her that I’ve been living well,” Mr Hsu, now 42, told ST in a video interview on Dec 6.

“She would be 60 or 70 now – if she’s still alive, I would want her to not have any regrets before she passes.”