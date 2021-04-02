Taiwan train crash: No Singaporean casualties so far

SINGAPORE - There are no reports of Singaporean casualties so far in Taiwan's express train crash on Friday morning (April 2).

More than 50 passengers were killed in the island's worst rail disaster in almost four decades.

The Singapore Government is saddened to learn of the loss of lives caused by the train derailment in Hualien county on the east coast of Taiwan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a press statement on Friday.

"We send our condolences to the affected families and wish those who are injured a speedy recovery," an MFA spokesman said.

The Singapore Trade Office in Taipei is in close contact with the local authorities.

The MFA has reached out to eRegistered Singaporeans in Taiwan and will continue to monitor the situation closely.

Singaporeans who require consular assistance should contact the Singapore Trade Office in Taipei on +886 953 532 638 or the 24-hour MFA Duty Office on +65 6379 8800/8855.