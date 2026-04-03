Tada, Gojek to temporarily raise surcharge to defray higher fuel expenses

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Both Tada and Gojek will temporarily increase the surcharge from 50 cents to at least 90 cents for all trips, which will kick in from April 10 to May 31.

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SINGAPORE - Rides on Tada and Gojek will soon cost more as the two ride-hailing operators announced an increase in a surcharge to defray fuel expenses for their drivers.

This follows a similar move by Grab on March 31, when the platform announced an increase of its current 50-cent fee to 90 cents effective from April 7, spurred by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Fuel prices across the world have been surging due to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, which carries about a fifth of the world’s oil and gas.

In e-mails sent to users on April 3, both Tada and Gojek announced their temporary fare increases from 50 cents to at least 90 cents for all trips, clarifying that the full fee will go to drivers to help them cope with the rising cost of fuel.

The new fees will kick in from April 10 to May 31.

Tada’s fees, however, will see a further increase to $1.20 for trips costing $18.10 or more. It said it provided a one-time support payout of $40 on March 20 to selected drivers.

“At Tada, we remain committed to supporting our driver-partners so they can continue providing reliable rides for you, while continuing to look after the interests of our riders,” said the platform.

Gojek said the increase will not apply to its GoTaxi rides, adding that it is “keeping a close eye on the developing situation as we do our best to keep rides reliable and affordable for you”.

It offered passengers a promo code for $1 off their next five rides – WEGOTU.

Taxi operators have also raised their fares recently, with GrabCab, Strides Premier and Prime Taxi increasing their metered fares from March 30 to May 31.

In Singapore, the cost of fuel has surpassed the highs set during the outbreak of the Ukraine war in 2022, with current prices for 95-octane petrol hovering between $3.40 and $3.42 at most petrol pumps here.