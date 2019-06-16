Tackling issues like building resilience and an inclusive society

Whatever the cause Singaporeans believe in and want to act on, the Government will be happy to partner them in their efforts as long as it is good for Singapore, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said.

He also encouraged people to look beyond the immediate issues that need solving, and think harder about Singapore - such as what it might look like when it turns 100. "How will our economy look like? How will our society look like?" he asked at the end of a dialogue session yesterday that lasted nearly two hours and was attended by more than 400 people.

Concern over the environment, the plight of the disadvantaged, being a small nation in a tumultuous world and what people can do to tackle challenges in these and other areas were among the issues raised by 25 people at the session that was jointly organised by Reach and CNA.

Mr Heng said in a Facebook post: "I am encouraged by what I heard at the dialogue, and I can see the efforts and partnerships that Singaporeans are making."

1. YOUNG PEOPLE

Asked what young people can do to impact society, Mr Heng recounted how a group of students had asked him what can be done for children from families who may not have the resources to equip them for school. He suggested that an older student could help a younger one to read. "Those of us who are on the front lines, who know the issue, are actually in a position to do something about it," he said.

One participant asked if the Government would consider allowing "mini crises" to build resilience among Singaporeans. "I don't think we can be in the business of manufacturing crises," Mr Heng said. But he added that, given the tense global trade situation, Singaporeans must be prepared for one.

2. THE DISADVANTAGED

The plight of people with disabilities and those with special needs was also on the agenda.

Mr Richard Kuppusamy, president of the Disabled People's Association, pointed out that only a small proportion of people with disabilities are employed and many face discrimination in the workplace. He asked how public agencies can lead by example in diversity inclusion.

Mr Chong Kwek Bin from the Singapore Association of the Visually Handicapped said that Singapore's Smart Nation push is not as inclusive as it should be. For example, some government apps are not compatible with software that helps the visually handicapped navigate their smartphones, he said.

Mr Heng responded to say that the Government has taken the lead in certain areas, but that it is also a work in progress. "Whether we become a more inclusive society depends very much not just on what the Government can do, but also what every one of us can do."

A third person asked what can be done to ensure children with special needs are not marginalised, especially those who may be in mainstream schools but need extra help.

Mr Heng replied that the Government has done much to train teachers to help such students and that things have improved, but acknowledged these are evolving needs. He encouraged all three to give their views on what can be done to solve the problems they have identified.

3. THE ENVIRONMENT

He was asked about various aspects of environmental policy, including what Singapore can do to preserve biodiversity and how to ensure that local businesses are environmentally responsible. Adding environmental defence to the six pillars of Total Defence was suggested.

Mr Heng said Singapore is doing a reasonable job on this front for a city that is so small and so urbanised. "This is a learning process on both sides," he said, adding that government agencies should take on board ideas that are better than what they have come up with themselves. "But, at the same time, those of us that give ideas must also accept that, sometimes, not every idea will be accepted in toto."

4. WEALTH TAX

Mr Heng was asked whether it is time to reform Singapore's taxation system, with less emphasis on consumption taxes and the introduction of elements such as an inheritance tax.

He replied that his decision to raise taxes - the goods and services tax will be going up from 7 per cent to 9 per cent sometime between 2021 and 2025 - was not an easy decision to make. "There are no options that are straightforward," he said, noting many countries have abolished the wealth tax.

Mr Heng reiterated that the biggest source of revenue for the past two years has been the Net Investment Returns Contribution. Without this, the GST hike would be "7 to 15 per cent and (still) not enough".

Linette Lai