Tackling issues faced by Indian women

A lack of community support for older women and prevailing gender stereotypes at home were some of the pressing issues concerning Indian women, said Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah yesterday.

Speaking on the sidelines of a dialogue attended by 46 men and women from the Indian community, she added that a network of support for women was vital to tackle issues at home, workplaces, schools and in the community.

Ms Indranee, who is also Second Minister for Finance and National Development, said: "Many of the participants felt that they would be more comfortable talking to another woman if they have problems.

"So women's support networks are something that should be looked at, so women can go for help to gain knowledge, to upskill and to connect with other like-minded women."

She was joined by Mr Vikram Nair, an MP for Sembawang GRC, at the event at Singapore Khalsa Association. The session was part of the Conversations on Singapore Women's Development series that was launched in September last year.

The initiative aims to gather feedback and recommendations on women's issues, which will be consolidated into a White Paper and submitted to Parliament in the second half of this year.

More than 100 dialogues have been planned to gather views from Singaporeans from all walks of life.

Yesterday's event was organised by government feedback unit Reach, in collaboration with Young Sikh Association, Singapore Khalsa Association, Singapore Indian Development Association (Sinda) and Sinda Youth Club, to discuss issues that affect women in the Indian community.

While gender stereotypes at home still exist to some extent, said Ms Indranee, the worldview of younger generations has begun to evolve, paving the way for change.

Mothers who have encouraged their sons and daughters to see their roles as shared responsibilities appear to be the catalysts, she added.

Recurring issues and common themes raised across these sessions will likely find their way into the White Paper, said Ms Indranee.

She added: "But there'll be many other suggestions which can be implemented through various organisations. We'll find a way to act on it."