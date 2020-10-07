She accepted new job in a different industry during circuit breaker

SINGAPORE - While businesses shut and workers stayed at home in April as the circuit breaker in Singapore started, Ms Intan Adam bucked the trend and found a new job in a different sector.

The 47-year-old previously worked as a human resource and administration manager in a manufacturing firm for 20 years, before taking a year off in January 2018 to travel the world.

She visited India, Morocco, Iran, Israel, Oman, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Greece, Italy, UK, France and the Netherlands.

When she tried to return to the workforce in October 2018, she had difficulty finding a job, and after more than six months, she sought help from Workforce Singapore (WSG) in August last year.

She was referred to one of WSG's Career Matching Providers, Ingeus, and a career coach guided her in her job hunt, including improving her resume and online profile.

At that time, interior design firm Weda StudioInc was looking for a human resource and administration manager, when the firm came across Ms Intan's profile on MyCareersFuture, through the portal's "Suggested Talent" feature, in April this year.

The firm was attracted by her years of experience and leadership abilities, interpersonal relationship building and critical thinking, and contacted her, although she did not have the industry knowledge.

While she did not apply for the job, Ms Intan seized the opportunity, even though it was in an unfamiliar sector.

"I was so surprised. At first, my boss texted me and I didn't respond as I thought it was a scam. He texted again and I had an interview the following week, then started work the very next day after," she said.

On the challenges of adapting to the new environment, Ms Intan said: "Previously, I was in a bigger company, so I could easily access everything and had a bigger budget. But this company is a smaller company, and in a different sector."

She added that some resources, such as certain computer software, were not readily available, and she convinced her bosses to get them as she knew it would help improve the firm's work processes.

The matching of Ms Intan with Weda StudioInc happened as both parties were open-minded in their searches, according to the Ministry of Manpower.

Since joining the firm, Ms Intan is involved in setting up the firm's new division, Greyline Solutions, which handles container accommodation.

Greyline Solutions has since taken in three people under the SGUnited Traineeships Programme.