Swirl of fun for underprivileged at River Hongbao

Children from underprivileged families enjoy a swirling ride on what is believed to be the first double-storey carousel in Singapore at the annual River Hongbao festival. Games and ride provider JKids Amusement sponsored $30,000 worth of games cards for children, some of whom are beneficiaries of the Jurong Central student assistance scheme, so that they would be able to have fun going on carousel, bumper car or Ferris wheel rides, among others. Mr Ang Wei Neng, chairman of River Hongbao 2019 and an MP for Jurong GRC, said the organising committee's aim is to broaden the River Hongbao visitorship so that those who would not normally be able to, or would not think of visiting the event, would be included in the festivities. Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing was the guest of honour yesterday, when more than 150,000 people visited The Float @ Marina Bay. That brought the total number of visitors to the River Hongbao celebration in its first four days to 650,000.