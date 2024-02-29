Swift fever strikes as Marina Bay buzzes with fan activities

SINGAPORE – Dancing fountain jets, visual projections, beaming lasers and lava effects, all harmonised to four of Taylor Swift’s hit songs.

Thousands thronged the Waterfront Promenade in Marina Bay on Feb 28 for a 15-minute light and water show inspired by the American pop star’s The Eras Tour.

“The atmosphere was pretty good, and it was nice to be there with other Swifties, which gave me a mini taste of what it will be like at the concert with the community,” said Ms Cynthia Chong, 29, using the name given to Swift fans.