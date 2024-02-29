Swift fever strikes as Marina Bay buzzes with fan activities

SINGAPORE – Dancing fountain jets, visual projections, beaming lasers and lava effects, all harmonised to four of Taylor Swift’s hit songs.
Thousands thronged the Waterfront Promenade in Marina Bay on Feb 28 for a 15-minute light and water show inspired by the American pop star’s The Eras Tour.
“The atmosphere was pretty good, and it was nice to be there with other Swifties, which gave me a mini taste of what it will be like at the concert with the community,” said Ms Cynthia Chong, 29, using the name given to Swift fans.
“We don’t have anything like this in Finland, especially now that it’s winter, so it’s fun to see this!” said Ms Taija Ojanpera, 41, a Finnish tourist.
“The show was mesmerising, captivating and magical,” said Indian national P.K. Monga, 66, who enjoyed the show even though he does not know much about the pop star.
The show takes place every night at 8pm and 9pm until March 7, and there will be additional shows on March 1 and 2 at 10pm.
Queues were seen at the seven installations that are part of The Eras Tour Trail, which opened on Feb 28, showcasing Swift’s musical evolution.
The trail features elements from Swift’s different eras, such as a replica throne that can be seen in the music video for the song Look What You Made Me Do from her Reputation era (2017), and a piano covered in moss that resembles the one in the music video for the song Cardigan, during the Folklore era (2020).
The seven installations are spread out in selected parts of The Shoppes and Sands Expo & Convention Centre at Marina Bay Sands, and will be up until March 13.
“I was pretty impressed by how well-built the installations are,” said Ms Jodi Chng, 25, who visited the replica throne.
Ms Pauline Rubillos, 25, a Filipino tourist taking pictures with the carriage, said: “It’s amazing and it looks great.”
Ms Rubillos, who is in town to attend Swift’s concert at Singapore’s National Stadium on March 2, added: “I love these installations, especially because I am a die-hard fan!”
Swift fans who want to own a piece of official Eras Tour concert merchandise – including T-shirts, hoodies, water bottles, tote bags and bracelets – can pre-register before heading to The Eras Tour Retail Pop-up at Sands Expo & Convention Centre Hall C, which opens on Feb 29.
Swift, who arrived in Singapore on Feb 27, will be performing at the National Stadium on March 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, 9. Singapore is the only stop in South-east Asia for the pop star.
For more details of the Taylor Swift Eras Tour immersive events at Marina Bay Sands, go to str.sg/oRD6B