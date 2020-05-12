Sweet treats to bring cheer to 900 ST pocket money fund kids

Packs of sweet treats are on their way to 900 beneficiaries of The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF) to boost their spirits during the circuit breaker period.

The packs contain products from soya bean-based food and beverage retailer Mr Bean, including fresh soya milk pouches, soya granola bars, grass jelly and Unisoy instant soya powder, and are worth $40,000 in total for all 900 packs.

The first batch was delivered yesterday morning as part of Mr Bean's efforts to help school-going children from lower-income families.

One of the recipients, 11-year-old Jackson Low Yong Xiang, said: "I am happy to receive the snacks because we don't often buy them."

The Primary 4 pupil at Eunos Primary School added that he particularly likes the soya bean drinks.

Dahlia Dlaila Iskandar, 14, said she was looking forward to trying the watermelon soya milk, as she had not tried the flavour before.

"I appreciate that they sent us the package," said the Secondary 2 student of CHIJ Katong Convent.

Her mother, Madam Jamalia Abdul Razak, 35, said her husband and two other daughters are also fans of Mr Bean soya milk.

The rest of the packs will be progressively delivered over the course of one week by 24 volunteers from FutuReady Asia's Character & Leadership Academy. FutuReady Asia trains youth in Asia to develop leadership skills and other areas of potential.

Mr Bean founder and chief executive Loh Jwee Poh said that staying at home for two months can be challenging for most children, which is why the company decided to cheer them up with sweet but healthy treats.

"Keeping in mind some of these families might be breaking fast together during Ramadan, we have also included bandung-flavoured fresh soya milk pouches in addition to the original flavour.

"We hope this little gesture from us will bring lots of joy to the children and their families."

STSPMF general manager Tan Bee Heong said many of the families supported by the fund are having a hard time making ends meet due to Covid-19.

"Our beneficiaries are overjoyed to receive the special treats and STSPMF is grateful to Mr Bean for bringing some cheer to our students from low-income families during this challenging time," said Ms Tan.