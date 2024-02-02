Electrolux to shut Singapore regional HQ by May, impacting 100 to 200 employees

SINGAPORE – Swedish home appliances maker Electrolux will be shutting its regional headquarters in Singapore by May, potentially affecting around 100 to 200 employees, The Straits Times has learnt.

Sources said that most of the affected employees will be retrenched, although a handful have been offered relocation packages.

In response to queries from ST, Electrolux’s director of communication for Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (Apac & MEA) transformation, Ms Samar Refai, on Feb 2 confirmed the imminent closure of its regional headquarters for Apac & MEA at Rochester Park, but did not comment on the May deadline.

She added that the impending closure was announced internally on Dec 13, 2023.

The Apac & MEA commercial leadership team will also relocate to Bangkok, said Ms Refai.

“The imminent closure of Electrolux’s regional office in Singapore ultimately means that we will need to part ways with some of our regional employees. Those who are impacted are offered the maximum level of support, during the upcoming transition period, and are treated with utmost respect,” said Ms Refai, without adding more details.

The writing has been on the wall for the Singapore regional office for a few months.

The multinational company announced in a press release in October 2023 that it will slash 3,000 positions from a total of 46,000 globally, as consumer demand remains weak. Electrolux also said then that it will be merging the Europe and Apac & MEA business regions to leverage product and brand synergies.

Under the newly created business area Europe, Apac & MEA, there are two commercial organisations – one for Europe and another for Apac & MEA.

Ms Refai said that with a newly established commercial set-up for Apac & MEA, Australia and Thailand are becoming key hubs for Electrolux in the region.

“Having the regional capabilities and competencies within these hubs ensures proximity to our customers, consumers, manufacturing sites, research and development, and innovation centres,” she said.

Electrolux has another office in Braddell Road, which handles product servicing and sales in Singapore, and that will remain open.

Ms Refai said that the closure of the regional office in Rochester will have no impact on the operational business and trade relations in any of Electrolux Group’s markets in Apac & MEA, including the Singapore sales office in Braddell.

“Electrolux will continue to drive its important business in the Apac & MEA region, focusing on growth,” she added.

Staff have been on tenterhooks ever since the December announcement of the impending closure of the office because they did not know when exactly it would happen, said three employees who spoke to ST on condition of anonymity.

The employees estimated that there are about 100 to 200 employees working in the Rochester office. The office comprises a mix of Singaporeans, permanent residents and expatriates, and houses teams such as marketing, finance and product design.