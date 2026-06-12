Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Rain fell across Singapore on the morning of June 12, with weather stations across the island recording rainfall.

SINGAPORE – The mercury fell to its lowest i n 2026 on June 12 , after heavy downpours put an end to the long stretch of warm weather in Singapore that has been linked to the El Nino weather phenomenon.

The lowest recorded temperature islandwide of 20.1 deg C at 12.52pm on June 12 ,was at the Newton weather station, according to data found on the Meteorological Service Singapore website .

The previous record low in 2026 was 20.3 deg C in Newton, recorded at 9.12pm on Feb 19 .

On the morning of June 12, heavy rain drenched the island until about noon, and na tional water agency PUB issued flash flood risk alerts for Balestier and Paya Lebar.

The National Environment Agency said heavy rain was expected over the southern, eastern, western and central areas of Singapore from 11am until about 12.30pm.

Netizens flooded social media platforms with photos and videos of the deluge.

Facebook user Kenneth Ken put up a photo of dramatic, dark clouds in an overcast sky.

Another Facebook user, Felicia Lee, posted a reel showing a landscape time-lapse video of gloomy clouds rolling across the skies in the Marina Bay area.

Social media user Doris Ong Guek Eng posted a photo of the dark clouds in a housing estate.

The Met Service, in a statement on May 29, said warmer and drier conditions are expected from June to October because of El Nino and the Indian Ocean Dipole – a climate phenomenon linked to oceanic surface temperatures.

The highest temperature recorded in June, so far, is 35.1 deg C on Pulau Ubin at 2.49pm on June 6.

El Nino is a naturally occurring climate pattern linked to changes in both the ocean and atmosphere in the equatorial Pacific Ocean, including an abnormal warming of surface waters in the eastern Pacific.

El Nino events often exert a strong influence on Singapore’s rainfall during the south-west monsoon season from June to September, increasing the likelihood of dry conditions. The weather phenomenon also brings warmer temperatures to Singapore.

An Indian Ocean Dipole is similar to El Nino but develops in the equatorial Indian Ocean, usually ending by December or January.

A positive Indian Ocean Dipole is likely to develop in July or August, bringing drier and warmer weather to Singapore and nearby regions. Cooler sea surface temperatures in the eastern Indian Ocean result in less cloud formation, contributing to the drier conditions.