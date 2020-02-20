SUTD undergrads to receive up to $12k each in new education grant

SINGAPORE - The Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) is launching a new education grant for its students that will see them receiving up to $12,000 each over a four-year degree programme.

The new Community Grant will cover more than 800 undergraduates each year, the university said in a statement on Thursday (Feb 20).

Under the grant, an initial sum of $1,500 will be given to all existing and incoming Singaporean undergraduates who are not receiving any form of financial aid or scholarships, with $1,500 more for each following term.

"The grant is tenable for up to eight academic terms, provided the student continues to meet the eligibility criteria," SUTD said, adding: "We are committed to ensure that no deserving Singaporean student is denied access to our programmes because of financial reasons."

SUTD already provides financial support for students from lower and middle-income families. Together with the enhanced Higher Education Community Bursary from the Government, these students' tuition fees are effectively 100 per cent subsidised, the university said.

It added that the new grant and existing financial programmes mean that all students who enrol in SUTD will receive some form of subsidy or sponsorship for their tuition fees.

SUTD president Chong Tow Chong said his university's efforts are "in line with the Government's efforts to enable every Singaporean student to have the opportunity to receive a good education regardless of family circumstances".

Those interested in the new grant can visit SUTD's digital open house at https://openhouse.sutd.edu.sg, which will go live at 11am on Saturday.