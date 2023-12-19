SUTD professor designs ‘trees’ using 3D printing for S’pore pavilion display at COP28

SINGAPORE - Two “trees” made of stainless steel and upcycled plastic waste stood watch at the Singapore pavilion during the recent United Nations COP28 climate conference in Dubai.

Designed by Associate Professor Carlos Banon from the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD), the structures were the pavilion’s centrepiece from Nov 30 to Dec 12.

Made using 3D printing, their design sought to embody Singapore’s connection to nature and efforts in sustainability, said Prof Banon, who is Associate Professor of Architecture and Sustainable Design at the university.

The main structure consisted of bars which were connected by nodes that were printed using 3D technology to form the trunk of the tree design. This was paired with tiles which were also 3D-printed using recycled plastic waste to form the canopy and green facades.

Prof Banon told The Straits Times that the nodes which were used to join the bars were the most complex to print as each node needed to be precise to intersect and hold the many bars together safely to form the main structure of the centrepiece design.

3D printing was optimal as it allows full control over the design process and significantly reduces material wastage, he said.

“We can actually print only what we want or only where we want, so we avoid areas that don’t need materials. This way, we can save about 80 per cent of the material compared to standardized structures,” he added.

In total, the entire structure consisted of 212 standard stainless steel bars, 58 3D printed stainless steel nodes and 162 3D printed tiles made from upcycled plastic waste.

“It showcases upcycling by using waste materials for the cladding components, demonstrating how 3D printing can repurpose waste beautifully,” said Prof Banon.

Initially, he faced challenges when the location for the installation of the structure took longer than expected to be confirmed.

“We had to keep the design very fluid because every other month, there was a change in the venue, and then it was completely different size. So that was a challenge, but it was also a very good way to test the adaptive system that we use, where we can configure changes in very little time.”

The pavilion was also designed for disassembly so that it could be relocated and displayed at different locations.

The individual components were manufactured entirely in Singapore - mostly in SUTD’s printing labs - and shipped to Dubai for display in compact parts.

Prof Banon said: “Each component was marked with a reference code, making assembly as straightforward as connecting pieces of Ikea furniture,” adding that the structures were assembled in only one day in Dubai by a team of four people.