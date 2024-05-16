SUTD forms alliance with 12 universities to enhance design education

SINGAPORE – The Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) has formed a global design alliance with 12 universities to enhance design education.

These include local institutions such as Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (Nafa) and Lasalle College of the Arts, as well as foreign universities like Tsinghua University Academy of Arts and Design in China and Parsons School of Design in New York.

The alliance, which was launched on May 15, will explore student and faculty exchanges, and other forms of collaboration to bring students from different fields of study together as they solve real-world design problems.

Representatives from the 13 institutions gathered on May 15 at SUTD’s Design Innovation Forum and Design Alliance Summit at the university, to discuss the impact of artificial intelligence and advanced technology on design and education, among other topics.

Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing, who graced the event and participated in the roundtable discussion about the future of education, said that design plays an important role in tackling Singapore’s future challenges, such as transitioning to clean energy.

He said design thinking was present in the early years when Singapore had to overcome challenges despite its limited resources, adding that for students to develop design thinking, they should have a deep sense of appreciation for society’s challenges.

Said Mr Chan: “If they (students) truly want to be good designers, they need to fall in love with the problem, rather than the solution, to have a deep understanding of the kind of challenges and the needs of the society.”

He said that design should be looked at not only in narrow terms such as the manufacturing of products, but also in a broader context, in terms of shaping policies, bringing people together and making use of Singapore’s finite natural resources.