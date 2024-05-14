Increased access to capital and support for ESG efforts: How SMEs can benefit from Budget 2024 enhancements

According to the UOB Business Outlook Study 2024 (SMEs & Large Enterprises), which surveyed 800 businesses in Singapore, more than seven in 10 SMEs believed sustainability is important. However, less than four in the 10 have implemented green processes, citing concerns of passing the higher costs to customers, among other reasons.

This is why enhancements to the EFS are a boost for cost-conscious SMEs, as they adapt and adjust amid higher inflationary pressures and geopolitical tensions.

More incentives for environmental sustainability

As announced in the Budget 2024 speech by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in February, the enhancements to the EFS comprise several upgrades.

For one, the EFS – SME Working Capital Loan was permanently increased from $300,000 to $500,000 to provide relief for operational cashflow.

Maximum loan amounts of $10 million for the EFS – Trade Loan and $15 million for the EFS – Project Loan will also be extended until March 31, 2025, to support companies’ internationalisation efforts and domestic construction projects, respectively.

Meanwhile, the EFS – Green scheme will be extended by two years to 31 March 2026, and will now support green solution adopters in addition to green project developers and system integrators.

With this increased access to capital, which can alleviate the high cost of new equipment and licensing, SMEs will be incentivised to transform their business models and adopt more sustainable practices.

The reception to the EFS enhancements has been positive so far. Mr Lian shares that UOB loans extended under the EFS – Trade Loan rose by 19 per cent from April 2023 to March 2024, up from 7 per cent in the previous period.