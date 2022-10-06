Sustainability and digitalisation new growth areas for Asean: Tan See Leng

SINGAPORE - Sustainability and digitalisation present new opportunities for Singapore and the region to grow their economies, even amid an increasingly fractured world, said Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng on Thursday.

Two other key growth areas are staying committed to open and free trade and deepening regional integration, said Dr Tan, adding that Asean and Asia must seize the opportunities afforded by the current world order and realise their potential.

He was speaking at the 14th iteration of the Asean and Asia Forum at the Four Seasons Hotel. It is organised by the Singapore Institute of International Affairs (SIIA), and the theme this year is "Regional opportunities, Fractured World Order".

Associate Professor Simon Tay, chairman of the SIIA, said in his opening address that there could be further shifts in the world order and the rules we are accustomed to that underpin international relations.

He gave as examples the wide-ranging impacts of the Russia-Ukraine war, surging inflation, and the extreme weather events that the world is facing due to climate change.

"While there is a sense of tumult and trouble, there are also solutions and we are seeking them, '' said Dr Tay.

Dr Tan, who is also the Minister for Manpower, noted that areas like green financing and carbon markets present good opportunities for economic growth.

For instance, carbon credits would be one way for companies and countries to meet their climate targets, especially for hard-to-abate sectors like the steel and chemicals industries. Each carbon credit represents one tonne of carbon emissions.

With there being increasing demands for high-quality carbon credits, Asean, which has swathes of carbon-trapping forests, has an abundance of natural capital and would be well placed to meet this demand.

"The growth of a thriving regional carbon market would contribute to economic growth, as well as job creation in services such as credit project development, carbon accounting, reporting and verification, and carbon trading," said Dr Tan.

With the increasing global momentum on climate action, businesses too need to transform their products and services to become more sustainable, in order to meet their investors' and consumers' demands.

"This presents opportunities in the area of green financing, as more companies look to various financial instruments to support their sustainability efforts," said Dr Tan.

To establish Singapore's competitive edge early in a low-carbon future, Singapore is currently working with Australia on a first-of-its-kind Green Economy Agreement, which aims to foster rules and standards that promote cross-border green economic activities and facilitate trade and investment in environmental goods and services.