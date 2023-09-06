SUSS in talks with Govt to get own centrally located campus that meets its students’ unique needs

SINGAPORE – The Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS), which operates out of rented premises, is in talks with the Government for a centrally located campus that it can call its own.

Singapore’s sixth university, which has about 13,850 part-time and just over 4,000 full-time undergraduate students, would not say if it is considering specific sites, just that it is discussing various options that meet its unique needs.

The university wants a location that is convenient to get to from around the island, given its high proportion of students who are working adults, and a space that is purpose built to foster realistic learning that involves industry partners, said SUSS president Tan Tai Yong.

The update comes three years after SUSS first said it was in discussions with the Ministry of Education about a new campus. The school has been operating on rented premises since 2005.

Currently, the university rents space from the Singapore Institute of Management in Clementi Road, where it began as UniSIM, a private university launched by SIM.

Since UniSIM was converted to a publicly funded university in 2017, it has grown from 1,500 students to about 19,000 students, including those pursuing postgraduate qualifications and other courses. The university now offers more than 90 undergraduate and graduate degree programmes.

What makes SUSS stand out from the other five universities is that the majority of its students are studying part-time and are working adults. Every year, about 1,000 full-time undergraduate degree students and some 4,000 part-time undergraduate and graduate students enrol. The average age of its part-time undergraduate students is 30. On average, they are on campus three times a week, usually in the evenings.

Professor Tan said accessibility is crucial for the school, as it caters to a large proportion of working adults pursuing degrees and other continuing education and training courses.

“We hope to have a campus in a good location that does not disadvantage travel from any part of the island. Public transport infrastructure, such as MRT stations and bus stops, should be within walking distance,” he added.

“This will ensure convenience, less reliance on private transport and safety for our part-time students, many of whom attend classes at night and need to travel home after 9pm.”

Given the majority of SUSS’ students are pursuing degrees part-time and are working adults, the campus also needs to meet their requirement for flexibility of learning through various modalities, whether on-site or virtual, Prof Tan said.

“With working adults, effective learning is often experiential, and involves collaboration and interaction with peers, industry practitioners and academics in realistic contexts,” he added. “Hence, the physical campus must cater to these interactions, and not be confined to the provision of classrooms.”