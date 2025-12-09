SUSS edits Rochor campus tender after ‘unfair clauses’ flagged by Singapore Institute of Architects

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - The Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) has edited a tender for its new Rochor campus following criticism.

Among other things, the tender now includes a limitation of liability clause and provisions to ensure a more balanced tender process, the university said in a Dec 9 statement on its website.

In September, the Singapore Institute of Architects flagged clauses in the original tender that it deemed unfair. These clauses called on bidders to provide “unlimited design changes post-award with no additional fees and unlimited liability”.

Such “unlimited liability” clauses typically do not specify limits on consultants’ contractual liability. This puts them at risk of financial losses and makes it more expensive for them to buy insurance that covers potential liability claims.

SUSS said other key changes in the tender include “clearer fee provisions for design development changes… a more balanced payment schedule, greater flexibility in submission requirements, better remuneration for design proposals, and refinements to administrative terms to enhance clarity and consistency”.

In its statement, the university said these changes incorporate recommendations from a government task force to improve the attractiveness of architecture and engineering jobs in the built environment sector. The Taskforce for Architectural and Engineering Consultants was set up in September 2024.

SUSS added that its updates draw reference from current public sector procurement guidelines, and were developed in consultation with the relevant authorities, including the Education Ministry and professional advisers.

The tender closing date has been extended by about two months to 3pm on Jan 13, 2026 , to allow firms additional time to update their proposals. The original closing date was 3pm on Nov 18, 2025 .

Mr Tiah Nan Chyuan, president of the Singapore Institute of Architects, said in September that clauses in the original tender “undermine the sustainability of architecture practice, the built environment industry, and ultimately the quality of outcomes that benefit clients and the wider public”.

He also said the clauses run counter to the recommendations of the Taskforce for Architectural and Engineering Consultants.

In response, SUSS had said the tender was developed “in line with current industry standards”, adding that the university was “committed to fair, transparent and responsible procurement practices”.

But in October, National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat announced that from Dec 1, it will be compulsory for government construction contracts to specify limits on a consultant’s contractual liability – effectively doing away with “unlimited liability” clauses.

Asked about the SUSS issue in Parliament in November, Second Minister for Finance Indranee Rajah noted that autonomous universities are “independent corporate entities and not government agencies”.

As such, SUSS is generally expected to follow government standard contracting terms but have “a much broader leeway to depart or set their own terms”.

Without giving details, Ms Indranee noted at the time that to her understanding, the university’s contracting terms were “not in exactly the same terms as the government standard contracting terms”.