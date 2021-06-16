SUSS chairman to step down, will be appointed pro-chancellor

Mr Richard Eu, chairman of the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) board of trustees, will be stepping down on June 30. He will be appointed its first pro-chancellor next month, the university said yesterday.

He will be succeeded as chairman by Mrs Mildred Tan, chairman of the Tote Board and a member of the Council of Presidential Advisers.

Mr Eu, chairman of Eu Yan Sang International, played a key role in SUSS' transformation to be Singapore's sixth autonomous university in 2017. He was appointed chairman of SIM University's (UniSIM) board of trustees in September 2015 and continued as chairman when UniSIM was restructured into SUSS.

During his tenure as chairman, SUSS grew from four schools to five, and increased its academic programme offerings from 50 to more than 80, serving 19,500 students. He also oversaw the commencement of Singapore's third law school at SUSS in 2017.

Mr Eu said: "As SUSS embarks on its next phase of growth amidst social and economic challenges in a rapidly changing world, I am heartened to entrust the baton into the capable hands of Mildred, who will build on SUSS' strong foundations of lifelong and applied learning, and advance our mission to equip learners to serve society."

Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing said: "Richard has contributed much to the advancement of Singapore's education system by establishing SUSS as an autonomous university with a strong focus on lifelong learning and the social sciences.

"This has created more educational opportunities for students, especially adult learners, to fulfil their aspirations and meet the evolving needs of our country."

Mrs Tan thanked Mr Eu for his leadership. Noting the impact of the pandemic, she said: "We have seen dramatic changes of moving our programmes and courses online, and many have had to adjust to the new normal. These dramatic changes, our adaptability and resilience auger well at SUSS as we begin to see our future in the new horizon and what it holds for us."

Mrs Tan was managing director at Ernst & Young Advisory from 2002 to mid-2018, where she was responsible for the business advisory portfolio. She joined the SUSS board of trustees last year.

SUSS president Cheong Hee Kiat said the university was excited to welcome Mrs Tan to chair the board and looked forward to working with Mr Eu as pro-chancellor.