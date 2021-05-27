Suspension over food poisoning lifted for food stall Kin Hoi and business partner Kemono

SINGAPORE - A well-known seafood stall at 6 Holland Close and its business partner have been allowed to resume their food business operations, after they were suspended last month over a gastroenteritis outbreak.

The suspension on Kin Hoi, registered as Meetup @ 352 on its food licence, and Kemono was lifted on Thursday (May 27) after the implementation of stipulated measures on hygiene. Kemono provides food preparation and cooking services for Kin Hoi's online delivery orders in a separate facility from their own food business.

Their food business operations had been suspended since April 20, after the authorities received reports of gastroenteritis involving 55 people who ate food prepared by the two businesses between March 28 and April 19. The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) also prohibited Kemono from preparing and serving all menu items, including online orders, to Kin Hoi.

One of the cases was hospitalised but has since been discharged. The remaining cases either sought outpatient treatment, self-medicated or recovered without treatment.

The authorities are still investigating the cause of the gastroenteritis incidents, the Ministry of Health (MOH) and SFA said in a joint statement on Thursday.

They added that during the suspension period, Meetup @ 352 (Kin Hoi) and Kemono complied with the measures stipulated by SFA, such as the disposing of all ready-to-eat food, thawed food and perishable food items.

The licensees have also cleaned and sanitised their premises, including their equipment and utensils, and rectified lapses in the food preparation processes.

Food handlers who are involved in food preparation have since re-attended and passed the Food Safety Course Level 1, a basic food hygiene course.

The authorities said that even as the suspension has been lifted, SFA will continue to place Meetup @ 352 (Kin Hoi) and Kemono under close surveillance to ensure that they adhere to food safety requirements.

MOH and SFA urged the public to practise good personal hygiene at all times, including washing their hands before eating and after going to the toilet, covering their mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing, and avoid sharing their food or drinks with others.

They added that those who come across poor hygiene practices at food establishments should not patronise them, and should report them to SFA.