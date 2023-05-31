Suspected scammer posing as ST journalist contacts DBS customer; Police alerted

SINGAPORE - Someone claiming to be a journalist from The Straits Times contacted a DBS customer asking for personal information, prompting the bank to alert the police.

Calling it a new type of scam tactic, a DBS spokesman said the bank will assist in police investigations, if required.

Screenshots sent to ST show a conversation between a person calling himself “Daniel”, and a female DBS customer.

“Daniel” said he was a reporter from ST, and claimed to have received the woman’s contact details from DBS.

He claimed she had fallen prey to a phishing scam recently, and asked if she was willing to “do some sharing” to raise awareness of such scams.

He claimed all information would be kept private and confidential.

It is not known how “Daniel” obtained her contact details, but the message contained grammatical and punctuation errors, which are often telltale signs of scam messages.

The DBS spokesman said the bank will never divulge personal or financial information to a third-party without prior consent.

The spokesman added DBS has contacted the customer to provide assistance.

On its website, DBS on Wednesday called this incident a new impersonation scam involving a scammer posing as a journalist from a local newspaper seeking customer information for a story.

It said these scammers may then lure customers into providing personal information such as usernames and password combinations, full name, address, email and date-of-birth.

When ST contacted the number in the message, no one picked up.

ST then messaged “Daniel” to clarify his identity and intentions, but there was no reply.

An SPH Media spokesman confirmed that no such journalist from the company sent the message.

The spokesman said: “It has come to our attention that there are attempts by scammers trying to obtain information by impersonating journalists on messaging apps.

“We confirm that the reported message was not sent by an SPH Media journalist.

“We encourage members of the public to verify the identity of our journalists by contacting them via their official email addresses or the SPH Media main line at +65 6319 6319.”