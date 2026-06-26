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Suspected contraband cigarettes found in car after accident in Choa Chu Kang; driver arrested

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The driver left the scene of the accident, which occurred at a KJE slip road into Brickland Road on the morning of June 26, before the police arrived. He was later arrested for driving without a valid licence.

The driver left the scene of the accident, which occurred at a KJE slip road into Brickland Road on the morning of June 26, before the police arrived. He was later arrested for driving without a valid licence.

PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

Ann Chen

SINGAPORE – A 33-year-old driver has been arrested after crashing his car in Choa Chu Kang and fleeing the scene on June 26.

Items believed to be duty-unpaid cigarettes were found in the car.

In response to media queries, the police said they were alerted to the accident at a KJE slip road into Brickland Road at about 9am.

The driver left the scene before the police arrived, and was later arrested for driving without a valid licence. He will be referred to the Singapore Customs for customs-related offences.

A 60-year-old man who witnessed the accident told Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News that the driver ran away from the accident site after crashing the vehicle.

Photos of the accident site show a silver sedan that has crashed into a traffic island.

The front right wheel of the car is lodged onto a road structure, and an officer can be seen looking under the vehicle.

SM20260626-ChangKB02/庄耿闻/黄于殷/ 车祸 ( Brickland Rd)

Items believed to be duty-unpaid cigarettes were found in the vehicle.

PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

In another photo, officers are seen surrounding what appear to be cigarette cartons.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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