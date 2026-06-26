Suspected contraband cigarettes found in car after accident in Choa Chu Kang; driver arrested
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SINGAPORE – A 33-year-old driver has been arrested after crashing his car in Choa Chu Kang and fleeing the scene on June 26.
Items believed to be duty-unpaid cigarettes were found in the car.
In response to media queries, the police said they were alerted to the accident at a KJE slip road into Brickland Road at about 9am.
The driver left the scene before the police arrived, and was later arrested for driving without a valid licence. He will be referred to the Singapore Customs for customs-related offences.
A 60-year-old man who witnessed the accident told Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News that the driver ran away from the accident site after crashing the vehicle.
Photos of the accident site show a silver sedan that has crashed into a traffic island.
The front right wheel of the car is lodged onto a road structure, and an officer can be seen looking under the vehicle.
In another photo, officers are seen surrounding what appear to be cigarette cartons.
Police investigations are ongoing.