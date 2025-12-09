Suspect nabbed over three house break-ins in Serangoon Gardens and Sentosa

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – A 40-year-old Chinese national was arrested for his suspected involvement in three housebreaking-related cases, which were reported on D ec 7 and 8.

The incidents occurred at residential units along Chuan Drive and Li Hwan Close, both located in Se rangoon Gard ens, as well as in the vicinity of Sentosa Island, the police said in a statement on Dec 9.

Investigations, aided by CCTV footage and images from police cameras, led officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division to identify and arrest the man on Dec 8.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had allegedly broken into the homes and stolen jewellery while the occupants were away.

The police recovered jewellery, cash exceeding $ 1,000, four ez-link cards, a cap and a wig.

The suspect will be charged on Dec 10 with housebreaking in order to commit an offence punishable with imprisonment. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years’ imprisonment and a fine.

The police reminded the public to take precautions to secure their homes and belongings, especially during the year-end holiday period.

They advised residents to ensure proper perimeter security; lock doors and windows; install burglar alarms that are connected to a monitoring system or service; install CCTV cameras; keep valuables in safes; and use motion-activated lighting.

Residents can also participate in community watch schemes such as Neighbours on Watch and Citizens on Patrol.