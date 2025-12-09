Straitstimes.com header logo

Suspect nabbed over three house break-ins in Serangoon Gardens and Sentosa

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Police recovered jewellery, cash exceeding $1,000, four ez-link cards, a cap and a wig.

Police recovered jewellery, cash exceeding $1,000, four ez-link cards, a cap and a wig.

PHOTOS: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

avatar-alt

Vihanya Rakshika

Follow topic:

SINGAPORE – A 40-year-old Chinese national was arrested for his suspected involvement in three housebreaking-related cases, which were reported on Dec 7 and 8.

The incidents occurred at residential units along Chuan Drive and Li Hwan Close, both located in Serangoon Gardens, as well as in the vicinity of Sentosa Island, the police said in a statement on Dec 9.

Investigations, aided by CCTV footage and images from police cameras, led officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division to identify and arrest the man on Dec 8.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had allegedly broken into the homes and stolen jewellery while the occupants were away.

The police recovered jewellery, cash exceeding $1,000, four ez-link cards, a cap and a wig.

The suspect will be charged on Dec 10 with housebreaking in order to commit an offence punishable with imprisonment. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years’ imprisonment and a fine.

The police reminded the public to take precautions to secure their homes and belongings, especially during the year-end holiday period.

They advised residents to ensure proper perimeter security; lock doors and windows; install burglar alarms that are connected to a monitoring system or service; install CCTV cameras; keep valuables in safes; and use motion-activated lighting.

Residents can also participate in community watch schemes such as Neighbours on Watch and Citizens on Patrol.

More on this topic
Housebreaking syndicates have broken into 10 landed homes in S’pore since June, stolen $3.85m: Police
‘We don’t lock our doors’: Residents of burglary-hit estates along Holland Road
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.