Suspect in Boon Lay Drive knife incident arrested for causing hurt with weapons

Following investigations, the police established the identity of a 32-year-old suspect.

A 58-year-old man was found injured at the void deck of Block 188 Boon Lay Drive at about 7pm on Dec 6.

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM GOOGLE MAPS

Vihanya Rakshika

SINGAPORE – A 32-year-old man has been arrested in relation to a knife incident in Boon Lay Drive on Dec 6.

In a statement on Dec 12, the police said the man is slated to be charged on Dec 13 for the offence of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons.

The police had previously said that efforts to trace the whereabouts of the suspect were ongoing, after a 58-year-old man was

found injured at the void deck of Blo

ck 188

 at about 7pm.

The victim was conscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Two knives and a chopper were seized from the location of the incident, police said in their Dec 7 statement.

The police said on Dec 12 that they have zero tolerance towards such acts of violence in the community and will not hesitate to take firm action against those who disregard the law.

If found guilty, the man could be jailed up to seven years, fined or caned, or receive any combination of such punishments.

