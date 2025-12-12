Suspect in Boon Lay Drive knife incident arrested for causing hurt with weapons

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – A 32-year-old man has been arrested in relation to a knife incident in Boon Lay Drive on Dec 6.

In a statement on Dec 12, the police said the man is slated to be charged on Dec 13 for the offence of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons.

The police had previously said that efforts to trace the whereabouts of the suspect were ongoing, after a 58 -year- old man was found injured at the void deck of Blo ck 188 at about 7 pm .

The victim was conscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Two knives and a chopper were seized from the location of the incident, police said in their Dec 7 s tatement.

The police said on Dec 12 that they have zero tolerance towards such acts of violence in the community and will not hesitate to take firm action against those who disregard the law.

If found guilty, the man could be jailed up to seven years, fined or caned, or receive any combination of such punishments.