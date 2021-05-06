Suspect arrested for stealing 3 motorcycles in Woodlands, Canberra and Redhill

SINGAPORE - A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of stealing three motorcycles, and is due to be charged in court on Friday (May 7).

The motorcycles were reported stolen from estates in Woodlands, Canberra and Redhill on Tuesday and Wednesday, said the police.

The suspect was identified through ground inquiries and images from police cameras, and was arrested on Wednesday, they added.

All three motorcycles have been recovered.

The man will be charged with theft of motor vehicle, which carries a prison term of up to seven years and a fine.

The police advised motorcycle owners to adopt measures like parking in well-lit areas, installing anti-theft alarms and using additional locking devices such as disc brake locks.

They added that spare keys should not be left inside the motorcycle box.