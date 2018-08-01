Survey: 1.76b pieces of plastic used here yearly

Published
55 min ago

Singapore supermarkets give out 820 million plastic bags a year, or more than two million a day.

This, together with plastic bottles and single-use disposable items like plastic food containers, means the Republic goes through at least 1.76 billion pieces of plastic yearly, according to the results of a survey released yesterday by the Singapore Environment Council (SEC).

The number, however, pales in comparison with previous estimates of Singaporeans using 13 plastic bags a day - which adds up to more than 60 million daily.

SEC executive director Jen Teo said that while the council's estimate is conservative, it still shows that the country has a long way to go in tackling plastic waste.

SEE HOME

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 01, 2018, with the headline 'Survey: 1.76b pieces of plastic used here yearly'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Related news and commentaries on Asean
JCU finds success in its 'Students First' approach to education
7 dishes to satisfy your cheese craving