Surprise inspection at Ubi worksite after whistle-blower alerts MOM to unsafe forklift practices

An MOM officer measuring the height of a workshop's mezzanine at a worksite in Ubi during a surprise inspection on Nov 21.

SINGAPORE – After receiving videos from a whistle-blower showing workers operating a forklift dangerously at a worksite in Ubi, Ministry of Manpower (MOM) officers conducted a surprise inspection there on Nov 21.

In one video provided by a member of the public, a worker was standing on the narrow edge of a 2.4m-high skid bin used for collecting trash, near a forklift, which could have resulted in him falling and injuring himself.

Workers should use only the forklift to move trash into the bin.

In another video, a worker hopped onto the back of a forklift, with its operator driving off, even though no one should be ferried on it.

On the morning of Nov 21, the media was invited to follow MOM officers for the inspection at 50 Ubi Avenue 3, the same week the ministry received the whistle-blowing report.

Two MOM officers approached a forklift operator, who was wearing the same uniform as the workers in the videos, and asked him to park the forklift before questioning him.

He denied he or any of his colleagues had climbed onto the edge of the skid bin to dispose of trash.

One of the MOM officers said he received feedback that showed otherwise, and asked the worker to lead them to the warehouse.

There, MOM officers discovered other possible workplace safety breaches.

These included the open edge of the mezzanine storage platform of the warehouse meant for loading and unloading goods, which was suspected to have inadequate fall prevention measures.

One such measure would be a travel restraint system, which ensures a worker wears a belt connected to a secure anchor point to prevent falls while he works close to the edge.

An unused table saw machine was found without its blade guard, exposing its blade. If the saw is operated without the guard, this can cause serious injuries, including amputation.

MOM officers at a worksite in Ubi during a surprise inspection on Nov 21. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

At the warehouse, MOM officers spent almost an hour interviewing workers and their employers about the potential safety hazards, and checking if the workers were properly briefed on safety procedures.

Investigations are ongoing.

Mr Sebastian Tan, director of MOM’s Occupational Safety and Health Inspectorate, said: “The videos we received revealed dangerous and unacceptable operation of a forklift, and unsafe work-at-height (practices).”

Mr Tan added that only trained and authorised operators should handle forklifts, and no worker should be transported on them.

Workers working at a height must be provided with adequate training and fall prevention measures, he said.

MOM said there were about 3,200 reports of potential safety lapses in Singapore in 2024, an 11 per cent increase from the 2,908 reports in 2023.

About six in 10 reports were received through reporting platform SnapSAFE, while nine in 10 reports came from the public.

MOM officers inspecting the height of a skid bin at a worksite in Ubi during a surprise inspection on Nov 21. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

Mr Tan said: “Whistle-blowing reports play a vital role in complementing our ongoing enforcement efforts. MOM will act swiftly on such reports to prevent lapses from escalating into incidents.

“We strongly encourage workers and members of the public to report unsafe practices. We would also like to thank the member of the public in this case who made this report, which might just have saved a life.”

Mr Tan said companies might rush to meet deadlines and fulfil year-end orders during the upcoming festive period, but he warned that no deadline or commercial pressure justifies compromising workplace safety.

“MOM will not hesitate to hold errant companies and individuals accountable for safety breaches,” said Mr Tan.

Reports made to MOM are kept confidential, and workers are protected under the law from wrongful dismissal for reporting such issues.

In February 2024, a warehouse assistant was operating a forklift when he failed to check a blind spot while making a turn, and the vehicle struck a 66-year-old man’s left leg, which had to be amputated below the knee .

The forklift operator was sentenced to 20 days’ jail in December that year.

In October 2021, a forklift stacker operator failed to ensure he had a clear view while transporting a shipping container that weighed more than 2 tonnes, which resulted in a quality control surveyor, 49, getting crushed to death .

The operator was sentenced to 138 days’ jail in April 2024.