Surgery invoice for '$600,00' bearing SGH logo is a scam, says hospital

SINGAPORE - The Singapore General Hospital (SGH) has warned against a scam involving a fake invoice bearing its logo.

It is unclear from the wording of the fake invoice how the scam is supposed to work, but it has been sent to at least one person with the aim of borrowing money, SGH said in a Facebook post on Saturday (Oct 26) .

On Sunday, an SGH spokesman told The Straits Times that the hospital filed a police report on the case on Saturday.

The fake invoice SGH shared in its post begins with the heading "Description", followed by "Urgent payment of Mdm See of $23,000 was make by credit card no 1845 only for heart urgent transplants surgery @ surgery ward B2 today" .

It is signed off by a "Dr Tan", who claims to be a "surgery oncologists" at the hospital's "A&B Dept".

The fake document says the total cost of the surgery is "$23,600" and that the amount due is " $600,00".

Written ungrammatically, the document also contains irregular spacing and punctuation.

In its Facebook post, SGH said the poorly worded nature of the document and its dubious content were both tell-tale signs that it did not originate from official authorities.

Ms Jennifer Wee, the chief communications officer at SGH, said: "We were informed of one case of a fake invoice. Although it is only one case, we see the importance to alert the public to be aware and not fall prey to the scam."

SGH also implored for anyone who encounters the invoice or similar documents to private message it on Facebook.