Surgeon with heart has touched many lives: NUS names professorship after CN Lee

SINGAPORE – In his 50 years of medical service, cardiac surgeon Lee Chuen Neng, 72, has held thousands of hearts in his hands.

Having saved so many lives and mentored thousands of young doctors, the surgeon extraordinaire, fondly known as CN, has a special place in the hearts of many.

To appreciate his bold vision for the future of medicine and celebrate his push for new frontiers in medical discovery, the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine at the National University of Singapore (NUS Medicine) launched a new professorship in his honour.

Called the CN Lee Professorship in Medical Sciences, it is the latest in a series of professorships initiated by NUS Medicine to recognise outstanding Singaporeans and train the next generation of leaders in medical sciences.

It promotes partnerships with experts from various disciplines to address issues such as cancer, tackle emerging healthcare challenges, and spur important discourse to improve the practice of healthcare in Singapore and abroad.

“We are trying not to do just incremental research of little consequence but something that will change the practice of medicine in a big way. To do that, we need to collaborate with other disciplines, such as bioengineering and pharmacology, in areas of diagnoses and therapeutics – something new that will be for the long term,” Professor Lee told The Straits Times.

He is married to Emeritus Professor Aileen Wee, a liver cytology expert, with three children and two grandchildren; as well as the son of late politician Lee Khoon Choy, a member of the People’s Action Party old guard.

The CN Lee Professorship will be launched officially in the evening of April 5 at Fullerton Hotel Singapore.

Changing medicine in a big way is a reflection of Prof Lee, who does nothing by halves.

Dean of NUS Medicine Chong Yap Seng said Prof Lee “epitomises the essence of surgical excellence and is highly sought after by global health institutions”.

“Beyond his mastery of surgery, CN’s pioneering research has profoundly impacted patient welfare beyond his direct care. We hope that the recipient of this professorship will be inspired to also strive for the best and break new frontiers in medical sciences,” Prof Chong said.

Prof Lee is the Abu Rauff Professor in Surgery at the Department of Surgery at NUS Medicine and Emeritus Consultant at the Department of Cardiac, Thoracic and Vascular Surgery, in the National University Heart Centre, Singapore (NUHCS).

The Abu Rauff Professorship in Surgery, named for Adjunct Professor Abu Rauff, one of Singapore’s most respected surgeons and a leading academic in the field of surgery, was established in 2016 to mark NUS Medicine’s 110th anniversary.

Prof Lee left for private practice in 1992 but returned to public service at NUS and the National University Hospital (NUH) at the end of 2001.