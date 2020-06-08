Surge in imports of canned seafood and meat

More canned food was imported into Singapore during the circuit breaker, figures from the Singapore Food Agency show.

About 4,700 tonnes of canned seafood were brought into Singapore between April and May 28 this year - more than twice the 2,000 tonnes imported over the same period last year, and up from the 1,500 tonnes the year before.

More canned meat was also imported. Some 2,600 tonnes of canned meat were imported over the circuit breaker period, double the 1,300 tonnes during the same period last year and more than triple the 800 tonnes imported in 2018.

Professor William Chen, the Michael Fam chair professor in food science and technology at Nanyang Technological University, said the sharp increase in canned food imports during the circuit breaker was expected.

Canned food has a longer shelf life than fresh or frozen food, he said, and storing these items would also not require refrigeration.

This could make them good options for padding up the national stockpile, he said.

Canned food can also be attractive for households wanting to stock up on food items due to longer periods spent at home but with limited refrigeration space, Prof Chen added.

Sales executive Christina Tan, 49, who does her grocery shopping once every fortnight, said: "I buy canned luncheon meat and sardines which we consume after all the fresh produce is cooked."

Administrator Joanne Lee, 49, said she stocks up on luncheon meat, soup and instant noodles to minimise going out too often to get groceries.

Others said they buy canned food to spice up their diets.

Said human resources director Serene Tan, 48: "We buy canned food like black beans and preserved fish, which we add to simple dishes, and for a change. Good for plain porridge and breakfast."