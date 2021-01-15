Surfers in Singapore who have been thwarted in chasing the waves overseas by Covid-19 travel restrictions have been flocking to one of the known surf spots in the country. Around 20 surfers were seen there yesterday afternoon - a beach near the National Service Resort & Country Club in Changi. One surfer, who wanted to be known only as Kim, said it is rare to find waves high enough to surf here, but they do appear at the spot between November and February each year due to wet weather and stronger winds. Surfers here usually head to Malaysia and Indonesia for their fix.
Surf's up... in Changi
- Published54 min ago
More
Gift this story
Share gift link below with your friends and family.
They can read the article in full after signing up for a free account.
Share link:
Link Copied!
Link Copied!Copy gift link
Or share via:
The gift link for this subscriber-only article has expired.
Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month for the first 3 months.
You have reached your limit of subscriber-only articles this month.
Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month for the first 3 months.
Read and win!
Read 3 articles daily and stand to win ST rewards,
including the ST News Tablet worth $398.
Good job, you've read 3 articles today!
Spin the wheel for ST Read and Win now.
Sign up for our daily updates here and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.
Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 15, 2021, with the headline 'Surf's up... in Changi'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: