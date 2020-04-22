Supreme Court warns of scammers posing as its officers via phone calls, phishing e-mails

SINGAPORE - Scammers are impersonating court officers through phishing e-mails, or over the phone, to ask for personal information like NRIC numbers and names, the Supreme Court warned on Wednesday (April 22).

Fraudsters trick people over the phone into giving their personal details by telling them their attendance is required at court hearings, said the court, noting that there has been a recent spate of such calls.

Apart from scam calls, there are also potential phishing e-mails that request users to click on a "secure Sync" link.

Although these e-mails are purportedly sent from the Supreme Court, it originates from an external e-mail address, kk @ sunyouth.jp, warned the Supreme Court in a statement.

The Supreme Court reminded users to be vigilant, and not respond to the scam calls, click on any links or open attachments in potential phishing e-mails.

It is not the court's practice to call those who are required to attend court or to assist in any pending cases, said the Supreme Court.

Instead, requests for court attendance will be done via post or e-mail, it clarified.

And e-mails from the Supreme Court registry will usually only originate from the e-mail address, SUPCOURT_Registry @ supcourt.gov.sg, it added.

Those with information on such scams can contact the police at 1800-255-0000, or submit their information online via the police's website.

