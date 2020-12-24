The Supreme Court of the Republic of Singapore is seen here in a photo taken on Oct 22. The rooftop of the building is shaped like a saucer and located within it, at the topmost floor, is the Court of Appeal. The Supreme Court moved to its present location at 1 Supreme Court Lane in 2005. The court building was officially opened in early 2006 by then President S. R. Nathan. It has 12 civil courts, eight criminal courts and three appellate courts. The building design is a modern interpretation of the colonial buildings in its surroundings, and mirrors the court's organisational structure. The courtrooms where the High Court hearings take place are in the lower levels of the building. At the top of the building is a disc that symbolises the impartiality of justice.
Supreme Court reigns at the top
- Published1 hour ago
