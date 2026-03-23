Supreme Court judge Valerie Thean to be appointed deputy attorney-general
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SINGAPORE - Supreme Court judge Valerie Thean will take up a new role on April 1 when she becomes deputy attorney-general.
The appointment will be for a two-year term, said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in a statement on March 23.
Justice Thean, who has been a Supreme Court judge since 2017, will resign from the Bench on March 31 before taking up the new appointment.
She will join a team of deputy attorneys-general that includes Mr Lionel Yee, Mr Tai Wei Shyong and Mr Goh Yihan.
Justice Thean was awarded the President’s Scholarship in 1988 and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts (First Class Honours) from Downing College in Cambridge University in 1991.
She received a Master of Laws from Harvard Law School in 1995.
Justice Thean joined the legal service in 1992 and has held positions that include senior state counsel at the Attorney-General’s Chambers and deputy secretary at the Law Ministry.
She also taught arbitration at the National University of Singapore’s law faculty, where she was an adjunct associate professor.
Justice Thean was the first Presiding Judge of the Family Justice Courts in 2014 – a position she held at the same time she was judicial commissioner.
The PMO said: “The Government thanks Justice Thean for her significant contributions during her time with the judiciary.”
Attorney-General Lucien Wong, in a statement, said Justice Thean has taken up many roles across the legal service and judiciary, and has a deep and comprehensive understanding of the legal system.
Justice Thean is especially recognised for her contributions to family law and juvenile justice, he added.
“The Attorney-General’s Chambers will benefit greatly from her vast experience, and I look forward to working closely with her,” he said.