Supreme Court judge Valerie Thean to be appointed deputy attorney-general

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Justice Valerie Thean will take up the new position from April 1 for a two-year term.

SINGAPORE - Supreme Court judge Valerie Thean will take up a new role on April 1 when she becomes d eputy attorney-genera l.

The appointment will be for a two-year term, said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in a statement on March 23.

Justice Thean, who has been a Supreme Court judge since 2017, will resign from the Bench on March 31 before taking up the new appointment.

She will join a team of deputy attorneys-general that includes Mr Lionel Yee, Mr Tai Wei Shyong and Mr Goh Yihan.

Justice Thean was awarded the President’s Scholarship in 1988 and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts (First Class Honours) from Downing College in Cambridge University in 1991 .

She received a Master of Laws from Harvard Law School in 1995 .

Justice Thean joined the legal service in 1992 and has held positions that include s enior state counsel at the Attorney-General’s Chambers and d eputy secretary at the Law Ministry .

She also taught arbitration at the National University of Singapore’s law faculty, where she was an a djunct associate professor.

Justice Thean was the first Presiding Judge of the Family Justice Court s in 2014 – a position she held at the same time she was judicial commissioner .

The PMO said: “The Government thanks Justice Thean for her significant contributions during her time with the judiciary.”

Attorney-General Lucien Wong, in a statement, said Justice Thean has taken up many roles across the legal service and judiciary, and has a deep and comprehensive understanding of the legal system .

Justice Thean is especially recognised for her contributions to family law and juvenile justice, he added.

“The Attorney-General’s Chambers will benefit greatly from her vast experience, and I look forward to working closely with her,” he said.