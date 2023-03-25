Support programme for caregivers of people with special needs expands to three more towns

SINGAPORE – Housewife Chan Fui Lee, who has a daughter with special needs, will have more convenient access to a caregiver support network – which she is already tapping – when it expands to a place closer to her home.

Twenty-year-old Cheong Chel Sie, who is intellectually disabled and autistic, has frequent meltdowns where she screams and hits and scratches others.

She is unable to speak, walk and develop properly due to a chromosomal condition.

Her 54-year-old mother gave up her job as a marketing manager to care for her when she was four months old, as she required round-the-clock attention.

After Ms Cheong graduated from special education school Rainbow Centre in 2021, Madam Chan found some relief by joining caregiver support network CAREconnect.

Madam Chan also has another daughter, 22, who is studying at a local university.

Taking her younger daughter to activities and connecting with other caregivers in her neighbourhood will soon become more convenient when the support programme is set up at Telok Blangah Community Club near their home.

Currently, they go to Boon Lay Community Club for some events.

The expansion of the CAREconnect programme from Boon Lay and Kampong Glam to Nanyang, Telok Blangah and Bukit Batok East by June was announced by Minister-in-charge of Social Services Integration Desmond Lee on Saturday.

At least 37 more grassroots volunteers and leaders will also be trained to support caregivers of people with disabilities, to make a team of 80 to serve the five regions.

Mr Lee, who is also National Development Minister, said CAREconnect has reached out to 2,800 caregivers through its events and linked up 1,200 caregivers to support groups.

“These numbers show that the efforts are bearing fruit, and the good news is that we have more hands on deck to help grow this important ground-up network,” he added.

Dr Lim Hong Huay, chairman of caregiver support charity CaringSG, which started CAREconnect in December 2021, also announced a programme to help parents of young children with developmental needs.

Step One, which will teach parents about early intervention and connect caregivers in a support group, will be launched in July.

Funded by SG Enable, the initiative aims to reach 400 caregivers within a year, she said.

Dr Lim, who founded CaringSG in 2020, is a developmental paediatrician and has two children with autism.