Covid-19 support measures for businesses, individuals to be lessened as S'pore eases curbs

SINGAPORE - Support measures for businesses and individuals will be tapered off as Singapore exits its stabilisation phase and eases more Covid-19 curbs from Monday (Nov 22).

Wage support will still be provided for firms in sectors that are significantly affected by the continued measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus under the extended Jobs Support Scheme (JSS), but will be lowered from the current 25 per cent to 10 per cent.

Businesses covered include those in food and beverage (F&B), retail, cinemas, museums, art galleries, historical sites, family entertainment, tourism, gyms and fitness studios, and performing arts and arts education.

This wage support, which is part of a $90 million package, will be provided from Nov 22 to Dec 19, the multi-ministry task force tackling Covid-19 announced on Saturday (Nov 20).

The tapering of support measures comes as Singapore further eases Covid-19 restrictions from Nov 22, with the group size for social gatherings going up from two to five. Groups of up to five will also be allowed to dine-in at F&B establishments even if they are not from the same households, if all diners are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the Government will be providing a half month rental waiver for cooked food and market stallholders in centres managed by the National Environment Agency (NEA) or by NEA-appointed operators.

The Covid-19 Driver Relief Fund will also be extended to support taxi and private-hire car drivers. They will receive a $10 payout per vehicle per day in December, and a $5 payout per vehicle per day in January.

This supersedes the earlier announced $5 payout per vehicle per day in December announced previously.

The $90 million support package will be funded from the higher-than-expected revenues collected to date, and there will be no further draw on past reserves, the task force said.

READ NEXT: What you need to know about Covid-19 rules from Nov 22