Support for Muslim workers at dorms during holy month of Ramadan

Local dormitory operators under the Dormitory Association of Singapore will work closely with the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) and the Government to support the religious needs of Muslim migrant workers during the month of Ramadan, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said yesterday.

New prayer mats and essentials for breaking fast, such as dates, may also be provided so Muslim workers can perform their religious obligations, the ministry added.

It said those living in dormitories may say prayers on their own or with others in the same room while keeping a safe distance.

Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad and Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Manpower Low Yen Ling visited PPT Lodge 1A in Punggol at about 3am yesterday, during the distribution of the first Ramadan meal to Muslim migrant workers there. The facility is one of the 25 dorms in Singapore that have been gazetted as isolation areas, where workers are quarantined in their rooms for a 14-day period.

Ustaz Khidir Ibrahim, a familiar face to migrant workers who usually worship at the nearby Al-Islah Mosque, was also present.

In a Facebook post after the visit, Mr Zaqy said it was a "privilege to spend the first meal for this year's Ramadan" with the workers.

"While many of us are still able to fast and have meals with our immediate family, many of our brothers are in isolation during this circuit breaker period," he said in the post.

"The session was a reminder on how we feel so connected to one another despite being socially distant."

He also thanked the dorm operator for its support, and the forward assurance and support, or Fast, teams on the ground.

MOM said the joint task force supporting the workers and dorm operators will ensure pre-dawn and break fast meals are delivered to Muslim migrant workers at purpose-built dorms at 3am and 5.30pm every day, and dates will be given with both meals.

The task force and Muis will be distributing over 1,500kg of dates to Muslim migrant workers living in non-purpose-built dorms, it added.

Ms Low said: "To help our migrant workers get through this crisis, numerous community partners, organisations, corporates and individuals have stepped forward to give generously of their time, efforts and resources."

Mr Kelvin Low, general manager of Tee Up Dormitory, which runs PPT Lodge 1A, said all the dorm operators are committed to keeping their residents safe and well. Said Mr Low, who is also the Dormitory Association of Singapore secretary-general: "We are determined to win this war against the coronavirus, no matter how long it may take."