Supply from other countries in place, says Chan Chun Sing as 300,000 eggs touch down at Changi

SINGAPORE - Singapore has managed to ramp up its import of eggs from other countries following Malaysia's lockdown on Wednesday (March 18), Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said on Thursday (March 19).

About 73 per cent of Singapore's eggs are from Malaysia, according to last published official figures from 2018, and Malaysia's latest Covid-19 movement restriction order has left some worried about Singapore's egg supply.

But Mr Chan reiterated on Facebook that "we also have many other source countries which we have identified over the years and are able activate them quickly when the need calls for it".

"This applies not just to eggs but other food products and essential items... These efforts to secure and diversify our food supply have been developed and strengthened through the years," he said.

The minister was at Changi Airport on Thursday for the arrival of 300,000 eggs from other countries, which he did not name.

Singapore also imports eggs from accredited farms in Thailand, Japan, Australia and New Zealand. About a quarter of all eggs Singaporeans consume daily are produced locally.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Wednesday that Singapore's food supply has not been disrupted by Malaysia's two-week lockdown.

Mr Chan added in his latest Facebook post: "Even though we have a robust plan in place, we do not take it for granted and reassess it regularly to test its robustness against different scenarios.

"This is how things have always been done in Singapore and will continue to guide our approach to all issues, big and small, going forward."

He thanked the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, the SFA and Singapore Airlines for their quick response in facilitating the larger import of eggs.

Mr Chan had also said on Wednesday that non-food products like pharmaceuticals and infant diapers have continued to be let through customs.